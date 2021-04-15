Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement from NBA after heartbeat issues

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: LaMarcus Aldridge #21 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the NBA after playing his last game with an irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge, who played collegiate basketball for the Texas Longhorns, said that after his last game, his “rhythm got even worse” which worried him more and prompted him to go to the hospital.

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced,” Aldridge wrote.

The former second overall pick was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets on March 25, 2021, joining the like of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and now Blake Griffin, after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the 2006 NBA Draft, but was immediately traded to the Portland Trailblazers where he spent 10 seasons. He is third in all-time scoring for the franchise (12,562) behind Damian Lillard (16,379) and Clyde Drexler (18,040). He spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs.

In 15 seasons, Aldridge collected seven All-Star appearances, two All-NBA Second Team honors, three All-NBA Third Team honors and NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

The former Longhorn was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android