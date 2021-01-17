Browns linebacker’s message about hit that knocked Chiefs’ Mahomes out of game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is assisted off the field after an injury from a sack that would remove Mahomes in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns and earned a trip back to the AFC Championship game. Chiefs fans want to know if Patrick Mahomes will be healthy enough to play in the game.

Mahomes suffered a concussion and left Sunday’s AFC Divisional game after a hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

After the game Wilson tweeted he was praying for Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback quickly responded to the tweet.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

Football fans haven’t been as forgiving. Many tweeted Wilson calling the hit on Mahomes dirty. Wilson responded to the criticism.

Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself. 💯 — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 17, 2021

After the game, Coach Andy Reid said Mahomes would be fine.

“He’s actually doing very well. I just talked to him and he’s doing good,” Reid said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”

The NFL has a five-step process Mahomes will have to clear before he can return from a concussion. The league does not have a timeline for how long it takes to clear the steps.