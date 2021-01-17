Browns linebacker’s message about hit that knocked Chiefs’ Mahomes out of game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns and earned a trip back to the AFC Championship game. Chiefs fans want to know if Patrick Mahomes will be healthy enough to play in the game.
Mahomes suffered a concussion and left Sunday’s AFC Divisional game after a hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.
After the game Wilson tweeted he was praying for Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback quickly responded to the tweet.
Football fans haven’t been as forgiving. Many tweeted Wilson calling the hit on Mahomes dirty. Wilson responded to the criticism.
After the game, Coach Andy Reid said Mahomes would be fine.
“He’s actually doing very well. I just talked to him and he’s doing good,” Reid said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”
The NFL has a five-step process Mahomes will have to clear before he can return from a concussion. The league does not have a timeline for how long it takes to clear the steps.