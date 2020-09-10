Bubba Wallace will not return to Richard Petty Motorsports next season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, looks on from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Richard Petty Motorsports has confirmed that Darrell “Bubba” Wallace informed them Thursday morning that he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Wallace will complete the season behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro. The team looks forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. Plans for a new a new driver will be announced later.

Wallace made the announcement to his fans on Twitter.

There is no official announcement where Wallace will end up, but a likely spot could be the vacant drivers seat in the No. 42 car with Chip Ganassi Racing.