‘Buy a Flag. Help a Kid.’: KC Monarchs celebrate opening day with Greater Kansas City Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs are ready to kick off their season and return to baseball on Tuesday by selling pennants for charity.

On opening day, the Monarchs and other community organizations and members team up to celebrate Greater Kansas City Day to support the Rotary Youth Camp.

Our very first pennant sale here at the stadium for Greater Kansas City Day with Christian Okoye @ChristianOkoye, Warren Moon @WMoon1, and Dustin Colquitt @dustincolquitt2! Go Monarchs! pic.twitter.com/RRBzEfPVwY — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) May 18, 2021

“Buy a flag. Help a kid.”

This year, KC Monarchs pennants are sold around town with proceeds benefiting the Rotary Club and select other charities.

The pennants also come with a voucher for two tickets to a Monarchs home game this season.

Buy A Flag. Help A Kid. https://t.co/xtPNrZ9Zdh — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum KC (@NLBMuseumKC) May 18, 2021

Volunteers set up around the metro to sell the pennants included former Kansas City Chiefs players Christian Okoye, Tim Grunhard, Neil Smith, Warren Moon and Dustin Colquitt.

Having a great time this morning selling Monarch Pennant’s with Neil Smith at the Roasterie terminal off of Southwest Traffic way …. come by and say hello!!!! Proceeds go to Rotary Youth Camp @CBDAmericanSh @kscitymonarchs …. Opening Night tonight!!!! pic.twitter.com/LJ7Eud7qPR — Tim Grunhard (@swimdad61) May 18, 2021

The Rotary Youth Camp works to provide disabled and disadvantaged youth with a camping experience that they wouldn’t be able to get at other camps.

Every year, Greater Kansas City Day helps raise millions of dollars for the Rotary Youth Camp with flag & pennant sales alongside other donations.

The Monarchs pennants are also sold at area Hy-Vee locations.