KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fan favorite event is back this year as part of the Big Slick weekend festivities.

Before Saturday’s Big Slick Show and Party at T-Mobile Center celebrities tried their hand at a game of softball Friday evening at Kauffman Stadium. Tried!

Most everyone who comes to the game has their favorite celebrity.

“Q and Murr from the Impractical Jokers,” Brianne Tremper said she was looking forward to seeing in their first appearance.

Some wear 30 years of faces of their favorite celeb, even if Paul Rudd seems to never age in any of them. Rudd hosts the event annually along with Jason Sudekis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner.

Big Slick Celebrity Softball was back at the K for the first time since before the pandemic. But it wasn’t readily apparent the celebrities used the time to hone their skills.

“I think we’re prepared we’ve been practicing for like 15 minutes now,” Varsity Blues and Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek joked.

Some like Actress Ginger Gonzaga were just happy to get a hit and get on first base. Singer and Missouri native Sheryl Crow had an equally giddy celebration. But “Holey Moley” did Joe Tessitore take things seriously, body slamming WWE wrestler and Lenexa native Baron Corbin after being hit by a pitch.

Even those who came out to see the famous faces, realize there’s more behind each swing.

“I’m a nurse so for me it’s a big deal raising money for children. It’s people to come to Kansas City and see how amazing it is and it’s an opportunity to come together and just have fun,” Shelby Yearout said.

Thirteen years and $13 million raised for Children’s Mercy Hospital later, there’s one feeling no home run or even an Oscar could probably replace.

“This right here is the reason we are here,” Big Slick host Eric Stonestreet pointed out before a Children’s Mercy patient crossed home plate as the winning run and hoisted the trophy on Van Der Beek’s and others shoulders, the real MVP of the day.

