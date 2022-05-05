KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City loves a good championship celebration.

Fan celebrated the Kansas Jayhawks winning the Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship last month.

Thousands of Chiefs fans filled the streets leading to Union Station following the team’s Super Bowl LV win in 2020.

Five years earlier in 2015, the Royals received their Championship parade through downtown after winning the team’s first World Series in 30 years.

The Kansas City Monarchs of the American Baseball Association have won two league championships since 2018.

The original Kansas City Monarchs won the Negro Leagues World Series in 1942. Now, 80 years after that title, the city plans to give the team the honor it never received.

The Negro Leagues invites fans of all ages to take part in the “March of the Monarchs.” The parade begins at Monarch Plaza on the corner of 22nd and Brooklyn at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The parade will end at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at 18th and Vine.

The free event ends with live entertainment, food trucks, mascots and more near the museum that celebrates the Negro Leagues.

Organizers said the parade revives the tradition of a marching band leading Monarchs fans from 18th and Vine to Monarchs Plaza on opening day.