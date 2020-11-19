Charlotte test of the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car wrapped up on Wednesday

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 18: Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. drive the NASCAR Next Gen car during the NASCAR Cup Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 18, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

CONCORD, N.C. – Kurt Busch and Martin Truex, Jr. were on-hand at Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for three days of testing for the Next Gen cup series car.

On Monday, the two former cup series champion drivers spent the day on the road course at Charlotte. According to NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation, John Probst, the road course test went very well. Both drivers were very pleased with how the Next Gen car handled on the course, even with increased brakes and sequential shifters.

The action on Tuesday was not on the track, but it was still an important day. It was the first time that NASCAR took the two cars and converted them from road course specifications to oval specifications.

The feedback on Wednesday wasn’t as good as it was on the road course, but that was to be expected. There was a lot of significant data collected and the analysis will begin at the R & D Center later this week.

Probst was happy that they could have two drivers the caliber of Kurt Busch and Truex to participate in the test.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to have somebody like Kurt and Martin in the car – veterans that have driven not just the current car, but previous generations – they provide a good historical perspective for you. They did a phenomenal job for us; we couldn’t ask for anything more.” Probst said.

Up next for the Next Gen car is a test of the P3 car at Daytona International on December 15th and 16th where they will test single car runs. The single car runs will be important as they start to tune in the drag and power levels there are going to need to run the speeds they want to run there.