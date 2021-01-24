Chiefs, Bills fans exchange words in the stands, through signs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are known for their Arrowhead Pride. The Bills Mafia showed up for the AFC Championship game too. Fans on both sides had something to say from the stands in the stadium Sunday evening.
These Chiefs fans know that Kelce is the king of the Arrowhead castle. They also wanted to make sure the Bills got the message that no one can catch Tyreek Hill, the cheetah.
The Bills Mafia showed up with their own fathead-style signs of Josh Allen to help fill the stands. They also ‘Billieved’ the Bills would come out on top.
This Bills fan let everyone know his pick for the game, predicting the Bills would win by 40 points.
The Chiefs fans knew Patrick Mahomes would start the AFC Championship Game and had zero doubt he’d lead the team to another Super Bowl. They also showed support for Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.