Chiefs, Bills fans exchange words in the stands, through signs

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are known for their Arrowhead Pride. The Bills Mafia showed up for the AFC Championship game too. Fans on both sides had something to say from the stands in the stadium Sunday evening.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold signs before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

These Chiefs fans know that Kelce is the king of the Arrowhead castle. They also wanted to make sure the Bills got the message that no one can catch Tyreek Hill, the cheetah.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Buffalo Bills fans pose before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills Mafia showed up with their own fathead-style signs of Josh Allen to help fill the stands. They also ‘Billieved’ the Bills would come out on top.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: A Buffalo Bills fan holds a sign before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This Bills fan let everyone know his pick for the game, predicting the Bills would win by 40 points.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold signs before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs fans knew Patrick Mahomes would start the AFC Championship Game and had zero doubt he’d lead the team to another Super Bowl. They also showed support for Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.