DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos. Here is the live blog for today’s game.
1st Quarter
- Broncos win the toss and they will defer, Chiefs will get the ball first
- Patrick Mahomes opens up the game finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12 yards
- Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Broncos 46
- Broncos stop the Chiefs on 3rd down, Chiefs will kick a field goal
- Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal
- Juan Thornhill gets a sack on the safety blitz
- Chiefs force the broncos to punt after a Russell Wilson incompletion
- Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 38-yard gain to the Broncos 34-yard line, Kelce has officially reached 10,000 yards in his career
- The Broncos hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt again
- Butker makes a 45-yard field goal