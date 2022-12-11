Kansas City Chiefs players huddle before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos. Here is the live blog for today’s game.

1st Quarter

Broncos win the toss and they will defer, Chiefs will get the ball first

Patrick Mahomes opens up the game finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12 yards

Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Broncos 46

Broncos stop the Chiefs on 3rd down, Chiefs will kick a field goal

Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal

Juan Thornhill gets a sack on the safety blitz

Chiefs force the broncos to punt after a Russell Wilson incompletion

Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 38-yard gain to the Broncos 34-yard line, Kelce has officially reached 10,000 yards in his career

The Broncos hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt again

Butker makes a 45-yard field goal