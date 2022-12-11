DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos. Here is the live blog for today’s game.

1st Quarter

  • Broncos win the toss and they will defer, Chiefs will get the ball first
  • Patrick Mahomes opens up the game finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12 yards
  • Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Broncos 46
  • Broncos stop the Chiefs on 3rd down, Chiefs will kick a field goal
  • Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal
  • Juan Thornhill gets a sack on the safety blitz
  • Chiefs force the broncos to punt after a Russell Wilson incompletion
  • Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 38-yard gain to the Broncos 34-yard line, Kelce has officially reached 10,000 yards in his career
  • The Broncos hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt again
  • Butker makes a 45-yard field goal