Chiefs cancel trip to St. Joe, move Training Camp to practice facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs training camp is moving from St. Joe to the team’s practice facility near arrowhead this summer.

The NFL issued a memo asking all 32 teams to keep travel to a minimum.

So Chiefs fans add the summer trip to St. Joe to the cancellation list.

The training camp experience is something most Chiefs Kingdom looks forward to each year.

The team has used the facilities at Missouri Western Wtate since 2010.

Part of the agreement to keep the team there through 2022 and possibly through 2024 included some upgrades to dorms for players.

Those were supposed to be ready this year, but that is on hold.

Dates have not been announced for camp but the Chiefs usually hold camp in July. Camp will likely not be open to fans this year.