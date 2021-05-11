Chiefs cut tight end who wanted entire 2021 salary in Bitcoin

GLENDALE, AZ – AUGUST 11: Tight end Sean Culkin #80 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after a hard tackle during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About two weeks after Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin announced he would be taking his entire 2021 salary in Bitcoin, he has been cut by the organization.

The Chiefs have released TE Sean Culkin, who was planning to have his salary converted to Bitcoin if he made the roster this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2021

Culkin tweeted his announcement about his commitment to the cryptocurrency:

I fully believe Bitcoin is the future of finance and I wanted to prove that I have real skin in the game — not just trying to make a quick buck. I will be converting my entire 2021 NFL salary to #Bitcoin. — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) April 26, 2021

On February 3, 2021, Culkin tweeted a long thread about his thoughts and beliefs and the future of crypto.

But the former Missouri Tiger will have to wait before he can receive an NFL salary in Bitcoin, as he only would have gotten paid if he made the team.

Culkin earned a finance degree from the University of Missouri and is currently working on his M.B.A. at Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Los Angeles Charges. After two seasons in Los Angeles, he signed for one year in Baltimore. a majority of his time being spent on the practice squad.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and 7-time Super Bowl champion changed his Twitter profile photo to include “laser eyes” which has become a symbol for support of BitCoin, fueling rumors that the future Hall of Famer was on board with the cryptocurrency.

Hmmmm should I change it?? https://t.co/w6VF35Ypgx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021

