KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have elevated two players off their practice squad ahead of their week one opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain and Blue Springs alum Elijah Lee were both added to the 53-man roster via standard elevation. This temporarily brings the roster to 54 players.

NFL teams are allowed to bring two practice squad players up each week by 3:00 p.m. CT one day before their game.

Both players could play a role on special teams during the game.

Kickoff against the Cardinals will be Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.