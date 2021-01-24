Chiefs fans celebrate second trip to Super Bowl in two years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second trip to the Super Bowl in as many years Sunday. Fans celebrated with them.

Dozens of people gathered at the Power and Light District to watch the game.

It was a very different scene in the popular entertainment area than this time last year. The number of people allowed inside the district to watch the game was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-15 at Arrowhead to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the second year.

The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.