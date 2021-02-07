Chiefs fans upset about numerous penalty calls in first half of Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Just when it felt like the Chiefs were gaining momentum in Super Bowl 55, there seemed to be yellow laundry on the turf at Raymond James Stadium.

In a half littered with penalties, the most consequential occurred when Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter, only for the pick to get called back, and Kansas City’s Charvarius Ward was called for holding.

The Chiefs couldn’t seem to catch a break.

Tyrann Mathieu after his INT that was called back:#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xG503Pnczi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Chiefs Kingdom wasn’t happy about that call.

That was bull💩 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

That’s a clown call, bro. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 8, 2021

An offsides call later in the half gave Tampa a first down after it appeared the Chiefs held them to a field goal. Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for his second touchdown on the next play.

Then in the final minute, a questionable pass interference on Bashaud Breeland set the table for Brady to find Antonio Brown for the Buccaneers third touchdown.

The penalties totaled up for a Super Bowl record.

According to @EliasSports The Buccaneers’ 6 first downs via penalty are already the most for a team in a #SuperBowl



The previous record was 4, done by 8 teams. pic.twitter.com/inaPvAEjPc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs' 95 penalty yards in the 1st half of Super Bowl LV are the most penalty yards against any team in the 1st half of a game this season#SuperBowl — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 8, 2021

Kansas City trails Tampa Bay 21-6 at halftime.