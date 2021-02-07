Chiefs fans upset about numerous penalty calls in first half of Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Just when it felt like the Chiefs were gaining momentum in Super Bowl 55, there seemed to be yellow laundry on the turf at Raymond James Stadium.
In a half littered with penalties, the most consequential occurred when Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter, only for the pick to get called back, and Kansas City’s Charvarius Ward was called for holding.
The Chiefs couldn’t seem to catch a break.
Chiefs Kingdom wasn’t happy about that call.
An offsides call later in the half gave Tampa a first down after it appeared the Chiefs held them to a field goal. Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for his second touchdown on the next play.
Then in the final minute, a questionable pass interference on Bashaud Breeland set the table for Brady to find Antonio Brown for the Buccaneers third touchdown.
The penalties totaled up for a Super Bowl record.
Kansas City trails Tampa Bay 21-6 at halftime.