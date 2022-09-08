LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark clears his legal issues just hours before the NFL season kicks off.

Clark pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. The case stems from an arrest for gun possession in Los Angeles in June 2021.

Los Angeles police arrested Clark on suspicion of having a concealed weapon when officers stopped him for a vehicle code violation. Officers then said they noticed a gun in his bag inside the car.

At the time of the arrest, Clark’s attorney said the gun belonged to a bodyguard, not to Clark.

That was Clark’s second arrest on gun charges in three months.

He was also arrested in Los Angeles on similar charges in March of 2021. Police stopped Clark and another man because officers said they didn’t have a front license plate displayed on their car. During the stop officers said they noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat. Police said they found two loaded guns inside the bag.

A judge sentenced the 29-year-old to a year of probation and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service. The judge also requested he host four free youth football camps. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Clark has fulfilled the camp requirement.

Clark is scheduled to be back in court March 29, 2023, to make sure he completes those terms.

During training camp, Clark said he made lifestyle changes during the off season. He said he gave up alcohol as part of a diet change, but also because he felt he had to grow up.

Clark was the only member of the Chiefs who didn’t practice Thursday. The Chiefs said he was excused due to an illness.

