Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid weighs in on new rookie players

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs coaches from the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid said he’s happy to bring in the rookies for the first time..

“I was excited to see the rookies last night. It’s great to have them in here really for the first time that we’ve been able to see them face to face and we appreciate that.”

“We sit with the young players, have an opportunity to work with them. We start off with a few days here where they’ll be lifting and conditioning, and then we’ll ramp up into some other things and gradually get ourselves into pads and incorporate the vets once they get in.”

Now the rookies are here, but after a virtual offseason, they’re prepared maybe more so than before. Take Clyde Edwards Helaire — who’s practice privately with Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve gotten to meet him and talk to him a little bit, and obviously stayed in touch throughout the whole process in general,” Mahomes said.

“He’s a guy that you know is a hard worker, you can tell by his demeanor, you can tell by the way he is out there and what he does off the field and on the field. I’m excited to have him involved in the offense now, get out there more and more with him and build some chemistry,” he added.

“This is my happy place. I’ve only been on the Earth for 21 years and I’ve been playing football ever since I was five, so this is what I do. I can’t wait, everything, the setup, everything about everything here is perfect for me and I can’t wait,” Helaire said.

Mostly there’s excitement, but Willie Gay can’t wait to attack at linebacker

“I’m motivated and ready to get better and make the team better anyway I can. I just feel like I’m getting to do what I love again so it’s exciting. Playing off the edge, playing outside in and even playing WILL (linebacker) and playing inside out. It’s natural because I did it for so long and with the scheme it’s perfect. With the blitzing, I feel like I can blitz anywhere on the field and I would love to be in a blitz package where coach uses me as much as he wants,” Gay said.

And Lucas Niang might get more time to play after LDT’s opt out.

“I’ve been practicing both guard and tackle trying to get comfortable so I can be as versatile as possible to help my team out,” Niang said.

But for now, they’re in a safe area, ready to go and dance into training camp.