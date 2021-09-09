Chiefs Kingdom helps make things right for Olathe school that received Raiders footballs

OLATHE, Kan. — Chiefs Kingdom came to the rescue of an Olathe elementary school.

Heritage Elementary School in Olathe ordered a set of Kansas City Chiefs themed footballs for students to use during PE.

When the package arrived, they were shocked to see that they actually received footballs covered in silver and black with the Las Vegas Raiders logo. Amazon has since shipped the correct order to the school.

The Chiefs organization and fans also stepped up to help right the wrong.

KC Wolf dropped by and surprised Heritage Elementary Thursday afternoon. The Chiefs mascot delivered Chiefs gear, flag football equipment, and other memorabilia.

The school said an Olathe family also made a donation to the Olathe Public Schools Foundation to buy new footballs. In return, the district decided to give the family one of the Raiders footballs because family members are fans of the Las Vegas team.

Heritage Elementary said it plans to add most of the memorabilia donated by the Chiefs to its PTO Fun Fair auction to help raise money for the school.