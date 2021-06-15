Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif weighs in on COVID-19 vaccinations following year fighting the virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took a year off from the NFL to help fight COVID-19 in his native country of Canada.

He worked at a long-term care facility and said he did whatever he could to help the residents and his coworkers.

“It was tough, we lost a lot of patients and we know that long-term care facilities were pretty badly affected,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

After more than a year away from the game, he’s back at team minicamp in Kansas City. But he can’t get away from questions about his experience.

“Yeah I mean if you ask me, of course with my medical knowledge and background, I think vaccinations are a great thing. I think it’s what’s going to get us through this pandemic, but I think it’s also a personal choice. You cannot judge people. I think it’s important to have a conversation and I believe that we have the greatest protocol here in the NFL with the testing, the masks and so on,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

Duvernay-Tardif said he doesn’t regret taking a year away from the game. He said he worked out at home several days a week because gyms were closed in Montreal, Canada. He thinks he’s in pretty good shape and says he’s looking forward to the season.

