Chiefs legend and NFL Hall of Famer to announce team’s second round draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City Chief and NFL Hall of Famer will be a part of the team’s second round draft pick next week in Cleveland.

Will Shields will announce the Chiefs selection on Night 2 of the NFL Draft, the league said Friday morning. The NFL plans to highlight 32 current players and league legends, including Shields, during the three-day event.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 29. Round 1 starts at 7 p.m. CT. It continues at 7 p.m. Friday with Rounds 2-3. The Draft wraps up Saturday with Rounds 4-7 with coverage starting at 11 a.m.

Some events surrounding the draft will have limited capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, and not all prospects who are invited to the draft will attend.

The Chiefs are expected to be busy, with some NFL insiders expecting the team to trade up in the first round. After finishing the season with a Super Bowl loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned with the 31st overall pick, the second-to-last pick.

The Chiefs are rebuilding their entire offensive line through free agency and the draft. They also need a No. 2 wide receiver to play opposite Tyreek Hill, a pass rusher opposite Frank Clark, and more speed and athleticism at middle linebacker.

FOX4 Sports will have complete overage of the 2021 NFL Draft. beginning Thursday on FOX4 News and FOX4KC.com.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android