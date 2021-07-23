Chiefs’ Mahomes, Humphrey react to potential Big 12 moves from Texas, Oklahoma

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference has been front and center in headlines recently with talk of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC.

The two universities will reportedly inform the Big 12 in the next few days that they are leaving, though neither school has issued any statements beyond non-denial references to rumors.

Several Kansas City Chiefs players have ties to the conference — like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played at Texas Tech, and rookie offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, who suited up for the Sooners.

“They’re doing whatever’s best, they think’s best for them and hoping that Texas Tech finds a way to do something similar or find a way to build the conference back up so that when we compete, when we’re winning games, we can have a chance to be in those playoff games,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes played at Texas Tech three years and was the main man under center his sophomore and junior seasons, becoming the country’s leading passer in 2016.

A three-time All-American selection at Oklahoma, Humphrey didn’t have much to say about the possible change.

“I know the team will be ready wherever they’re going to be,” Humphrey said.

The Big 12 put out a statement Thursday night that revealed few details, but made clear the eight members in danger of being left behind want the Longhorns and Sooners to stay put. And that leaving could be costly for Texas and Oklahoma.

“There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements,” the statement said.

The Big 12’s grant of rights, which ties a school’s media rights to the conference, runs through the current television deals with ESPN and Fox. Those expire in June 2025.

For Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 sooner they would either relinquish tens of millions in television revenue for every year the grant is in effect or agree to a financial settlement with the conference.