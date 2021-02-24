Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz undergoing back surgery

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 16: Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz #71 of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks against linebacker Bruce Irvin #51 of the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter on October 16, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Chiefs won 26-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is undergoing surgery on Wednesday, February 24.

The all-pro right tackle has been dealing with a back injury since October, which caused him to miss the second half of the season and the playoffs.

“I was hoping to recover enough to get back for playoffs/Super Bowl but that didn’t happen,” Schwartz tweeted. “It’s time to address the issue.”

Schwartz added that the recovery process isn’t long and he’s looking forward to the upcoming season.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News