Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz undergoing back surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is undergoing surgery on Wednesday, February 24.

The all-pro right tackle has been dealing with a back injury since October, which caused him to miss the second half of the season and the playoffs.

“I was hoping to recover enough to get back for playoffs/Super Bowl but that didn’t happen,” Schwartz tweeted. “It’s time to address the issue.”

Schwartz added that the recovery process isn’t long and he’s looking forward to the upcoming season.