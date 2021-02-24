Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz undergoing back surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is undergoing surgery on Wednesday, February 24.
The all-pro right tackle has been dealing with a back injury since October, which caused him to miss the second half of the season and the playoffs.
“I was hoping to recover enough to get back for playoffs/Super Bowl but that didn’t happen,” Schwartz tweeted. “It’s time to address the issue.”
Schwartz added that the recovery process isn’t long and he’s looking forward to the upcoming season.