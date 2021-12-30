Chiefs, NFL to honor John Madden with moment of silence before week 17

FILE – Oakland Raiders coach John Madden stands on the sideline during an NFL football game in October 1978. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. (AP Photo, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 franchises will be honoring the late John Madden before their week 17 matchups with a moment of silence.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo out to teams ahead of this weekend’s slate of games to honor the legendary coach and broadcaster.

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021

Madden died on Tuesday, unexpectedly.

“He was a players’ guy. He would talk to them, communicate, and he did the same with us, with the fans on TV. I mean, that’s what he did,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “That’s why we all loved him. He kind of taught us the game in a simple way where everybody felt like they could go play, so that was great.”

Madden rose to football prominence as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders, giving him an automatic dislike for the Chiefs. But Reid said as much as the rivalry was there, he cared for the Hunt family.

“He loved to hate the Chiefs, but he loved the Hunt family. He would tell you that they had some knock-down, drag-outs—he could about remember every play. But he said it’s a great organization and the Hunt family is phenomenal,” Reid said. “He would always remind me to tell Norma Hunt, ‘Hello.’ So, he liked them, but he didn’t like them.”

The Chiefs visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at noon.