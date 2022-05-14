KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The more you win in the National Football League, the more difficult your schedule will be, so it was no surprise to see the Chiefs schedule was loaded once again when it was released on Thursday.

The Chiefs are tied with the San Francisco 49ers fifth hardest schedule in the league based on the winning percentage of last year’s opponents, but there is one thing in particular about the Chiefs schedule that stands out more than others.

They will be the first team in NFL history to play their first eight games against opponents that had a record above .500 the previous season according to Elias Sports Bureau.

This doesn’t give the Chiefs much room for error as they must build chemistry and start to mesh quickly with all their new pieces and the improvement within the division.

The Chiefs open their September 11 against the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. on CBS, the same location they’ll look to their end their season.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.