Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets engaged to girlfriend Brittany Matthews at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After getting his Super Bowl ring, it appears Patrick Mahomes decided to give a ring to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, too.

Based on social media posts, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback proposed Tuesday night!

And the ring is fit for a queen!

Mahomes shared a photo of the engagement ring Tuesday, with the caption “Ring SZN” and tagged Matthews. She shared it in her Instagram story as well.

Matthews also shared a photo of the proposal site — Arrowhead Stadium, of course — and it looks like plenty of white roses were involved in the big question.

Photos courtesy Patrick Mahomes/Brittany Matthews Instagram

“So this happened today,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school, and she’s been a proud supporter of him ever since.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Mahomes and his teammates finally received their Super Bowl rings after a slightly delayed ceremony due to the pandemic.

The Chiefs held a private ring ceremony Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium that they shared with fans on social media.