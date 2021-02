OLATHE, Kan. — The Chiefs Run it Back tour heads to Tampa later this week.

The quest to repeat is heading straight through Olathe. The city unofficially changed the section of Santa Fe Street that runs in front of City Hall to Chiefs Avenue.

They did the same thing for the Chiefs Super Bowl run last year.

IT’S (UN)OFFICIAL AGAIN!



For the 2nd year in a row, we’ve renamed Santa Fe St to Chiefs Ave! ❤️🏈💛



Take a pic with the sign at City Hall, post it below with your score prediction. The closest guess will win a Chiefs prize pack, including the sign! Entries due by noon 2/7. pic.twitter.com/ZFARGHPr79 — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) February 1, 2021

Olathe promises it will have more Chiefs-related surprises later in the week.

The Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.