Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu explains deleted tweet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took one tweet from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to send Chiefs Kingdom into a frenzy last week.

A twitter user asked Mathieu, who’s a free agent after the 2021 season, about a potential contract extension with Kansas City, in which he replied in a now deleted tweet, “Probably not. Been here before. All good.”

Mathieu explained during a media session on Thursday, why he tweeted what he did and why he decided to take it down.

“I delete a lot of tweets. But if I’m people or if I’m a fan, I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on that.”

“I think I’m a pretty open guy. I think I’m fair, as far as showing people who I am. It can kind of work against you sometimes in this new social media world,” Mathieu said.

Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

