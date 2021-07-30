Chiefs send a subtle message by wearing green wristbands during training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City Chiefs are wearing more than their team colors of red, white and yellow at training camp this month.

The majority of the team is also eligible to wear green, as in green wristbands.

“It’s an indication that I have been vaccinated,” Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs running back, said when questioned about the bracelet during an interview following practice Thursday.

While a green wristband means a player has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the absence of a green bracelet doesn’t necessarily mean a player hasn’t had the shot. For example, Travis Kelce didn’t have a green bracelet during at least part of practice on Thursday, but he has confirmed that he’s been vaccinated.

Fans may see more green bracelets at Chiefs training camp than other teams. That’s because Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said 90% of Chiefs players and 100% of the team’s coaching staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Chiefs are one of just 14 teams to reach that threshold.

That compares to the Washington Football Team, which had a vaccination rate of 60% as of Monday, according to the Washington Post.

As of Tuesday, the NFL said 85% of NFL players have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The NFL said it has dedicated time and resources to the vaccination effort since the shots became widely available. The NFL said many teams have held informational sessions to educate players on the benefits of receiving the vaccine and have hosted vaccination clinics to make the vaccine available to players, coaches, staff and family members.