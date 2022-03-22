KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have signed Blue Springs High School alum Elijah Lee as he announced on Twitter.

Lee attended Kansas State University where he earned all Big 12 honors twice. He was drafted 232nd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

He also made stops in San Francisco, Detroit and Cleveland. Last season he had 15 tackles for the Browns in 16 games.

He will add depth to a solid Chiefs linebacking core that already contains Willie Gay and Nick Bolton.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.