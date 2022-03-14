KANSAS CITY, MO. — NFL free agency has already been a frenzy, but now the Chiefs have made their first big move by signining free agent Justin Reid, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth three years, $31.5 million, that includes $20 million guaranteed.

This signing all but confirms that Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be in another uniform next season.

Reid has played all four of his seasons with the Texans. Last season he had two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble with his old team.

The Chiefs obviously looked to go younger as Reid is 25 and Mathieu will turn 30 before the start of next seson.

Brett Veach still seems to be looking to make more moves as the Chiefs have been linked to receivers Jarvis Landry and Allen Robinson.

You have to assume Veach isn’t done yet.

