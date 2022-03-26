KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL Network Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs signs former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal.

Jones spent four seasons with Tampa Bay where he started 25 games, ran for 2174 total yards and 18 touchdowns during his tenure.

Jones will team up with Clyde Edwards-Helaire to give Patrick Mahomes multiple runners who are able to make big plays when is needed.

However, the main thing for Jones is consistency as he struggled in Tampa when it came to pass protection and third-down situations.