KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 10: Blake Bell #81 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs down field after catching a pass against Davontae Harris #35 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kansas City, Mo. — According to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, Chiefs tight end Blake Bell has been activated off the COVID list.

The #Chiefs are getting TE Blake Bell back off the COVID-19 reserve list, source said. They still have tomorrow to get Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and others back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

Bell was one of the 13 players who was added to the list this week.

The Chiefs also announced defensive end Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward has been removed from the list.

Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and others will still need to come back with two negative tests by tomorrow to be activated for Sunday’s game.

Chiefs host the Steelers Sunday.