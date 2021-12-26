Chiefs TE Travis Kelce out vs Steelers; did not clear COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs will be without their tight end Travis Kelce today as they go up against Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce did not clear the COVID-19 protocols after being placed on the list this week.

Kelce was removed from the list Saturday and was upgraded to questionable and hoping he would be active to play if he cleared protocols.

This will be the first game Kelce will miss since 2013 except for the last regular-season game in 2017 and 2020 when the Chiefs rested their starters.

Chiefs will have Tyreek Hill back along with Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward who was removed from the list this week.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Lucas Niang are also inactive for today’s game due to Covid.

A win plus a Chargers loss will grant the Chiefs as AFC West divisional champions.