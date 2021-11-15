Chiefs to host blood drive at Arrowhead Stadium Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are partnering with Community Blood Center to hold a blood drive at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday.

The drive will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, Community Blood Center continues to experience a critically low blood supply.

“To maintain a safe and stable blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are well below that minimum,” the release says.

The center says the pandemic has created a chronic deficit between current blood donations and what is needed by hospitals nationwide.

“We thought we’d see our local blood supply recover with the return of school blood drives in the fall, but continued fears surrounding the pandemic are presenting significant obstacles,” said Patsy Shipley, Executive Director of the Community Blood Center. “A robust blood supply is essential for our healthcare system to function, and we must do everything we can to strengthen it at this time of uncertainty.”

The organization says masks are required for all donors. Walk-ins will only be accepted if capacity allows.

Appointments can be made online by entering group code ED8U, or by calling 1-877-468-6844. In addition, all donors will receive a free limited-edition Chiefs t-shirt.