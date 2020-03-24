Chiefs to re-release content from last season on YouTube channel

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re at home and bored without sports, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to the rescue!

The Super Bowl LIV Championship team announced that they’re planning to re-release game content every Sunday and Thursday for the next 10 weeks on their YouTube channel.

The content, dubbed the “ReLIV” campaign kicks off Thursday, March 26 with Kansas City’s week 1 win over Jacksonville.

The weekly content also includes “Kingdom Conversations,” “Hy-Vee Chiefs Insider,” “Field Pass,” “Chiefs Rewind” and “Wired.”

Beginning Wednesday March 25, the Chiefs will livestream a new show called “Watch Party Wednesday” with hosts B.J. Kissell and Matt McMullen.

In addition to content on their YouTube channel, you can catch Chiefs games from last season on NFL Game Pass, which is offering complimentary access if fans create an account.’

You can find the Chief’s YouTube channel here.

