KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only did celebrities and pro players from different leagues watch the Philadelphia Eagles trot on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, but there was a familiar face in the stands.

That familiar face was Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce traveled to Philadelphia Monday to watch and support his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on Monday Night Football.

This was a few days after Travis and the Chiefs played against their rival Los Angeles Chargers where he caught five passes for 51 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.

The duo of Super Bowl champion brothers launched “New Heights,” a weekly podcast that allows the brothers to keep and touch to talk football and more.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles have started the season 2-0 and are part of the remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

The Kelce brothers have a chance to face off again in the 2023 season if both Chiefs and Eagles finish in the same place in a part of the 17-game schedule. However, that depends on Travis Kelce’s future in his playing career.