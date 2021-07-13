Chiefs’ Travis Kelce explains why he decided to get vaccinated

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is partnering with Walgreens to spread the word about COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a video shared on social media, the Chiefs tight end explains that he decided to get vaccinated to get back to what matters most.

“We’ve been playing defense against COVID-19, but now, with vaccine available, we can finally play some offense, baby,” Kelce said in a video produced by Walgreens.

“I personally chose to get the vaccine to help protect those around me and get back to doing the things we love,” Kelce tweeted.

Getting vaccinated was an important step I took for myself, my family, teammates, friends and community so we can get back to what matters most. I personally chose to get the vaccine to help protect those around me and get back to doing the things we love. #Walgreenspartner pic.twitter.com/xEycrd0YyV — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 13, 2021

In the video, Kelce explains that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free, and available now. Walgreens, other retail pharmacies, and health departments offer walk-in vaccinations throughout the week.

Kelce is the latest star to lend his voice to the vaccination effort.