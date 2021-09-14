Chiefs try on different helmets during visit to Kansas City fire station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs traded in football helmets for helmets from the Kansas City Fire Department Tuesday afternoon.

Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and linebacker Ben Niemann left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and traveled the 3 miles to Kansas City fire station 39. The station is home to Pumper 39, Truck 13 and Medic 39. The emergency responders stationed there serve Arrowhead and surrounding neighborhoods.

“For them to be the first responders for Arrowhead and help all the fans and people there, it’s special, Bell said.

Bell and Niemann tried on fire helmets as they dropped off lunch and handed out Chiefs gear to the emergency responders and staff. They also picked up some lifesaving skills during the stop.

“We got to go on the ambulance and see a lot of tools that people like us would never really see, so it was really cool,” Bell said. “They explained everything and learned how to do some CPR. I took a class before, but learned some new techniques, so it’s great being out here with these guys.”

The visit is one of several things the Chiefs scheduled to honor emergency responders 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

“These are the real heroes, man,” Bell said. I mean everything they do for the community and the front line and I just got so much respect for these guys and everything they do,” Bell said.