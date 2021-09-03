Chiefs Tyreek Hill issues challenge to college athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill is known for his speed, and sometimes his celebrations, on the football field.

As the college football season kicks off, the Chief’s wide receiver tweeted a challenge to athletes. In a tweet, Hill said any college athlete that throws up the peace sign and lets him know will get a pair of his gloves.

Any college athlete that throw the ✌🏿 up get at me I'll send you a pair gloves and get you signed to 😝 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 3, 2021

Hill is known to throw the peace sign as he runs into the end zone and scores a touchdown for the Chiefs.

Hill’s offer has all kinds of fans trying to get a pair of gloves too. Some have tweeted pictures of their kids flashing the sign, while other Chiefs fans are tweeting their own pictures with the peace sign in hopes of getting their hands of a pair of gloves.