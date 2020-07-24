Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill surprises dozens of kids at KC Boys & Girls Club with new backpacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill is heading to the front of the class.

He stepped up to make sure dozens of students have what they need to succeed whether they’re learning virtually or in the classroom this fall.

Signs, jerseys and a lot of fans — it might not be Arrowhead Stadium, but kids at the Boys & Girls Club in Kansas City gave the Chiefs wide receiver a rockstar welcome Thursday.

“These kids look at him as a super hero,” said Dred Scott, president of KC’s Boys & Girls Clubs.

It’s not just because of what the Cheetah can do on the football field though. Hill handed out dozens of backpacks through his foundation. Each bag sported his name.

“I see a lot of kids wearing Kelcee, Mahomes, different players on the Chiefs, but now they also got some Tyreek Hill,” he said. “So I’m really proud to be able to put my name on something and give to them personally.”

The Boys & Girls Club said the kids were thrilled with the new backpacks, but events like this mean so much more.

“This means the world to our kids,” Scott said. “They get to see and touch a real life hero, somebody that looks like them, somebody that moves like them, somebody that they’ve seen on television and playing at the highest level.”

Hill said he still remembers that feeling from when he was growing up, and he knows how important it is to young fans.

“When I get to come in here and just have fun with these kids and just see their smiles and just uplift them, it’s amazing,” the Chiefs star said.

Hill said he’s always looking for opportunities like this in the community when he’s not on the football field. But don’t worry, Chiefs fans, he said he can’t wait for the NFL season to begin, too.