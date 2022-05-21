KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFLPA hosted their 28th annual Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles, where they host 42 top rookies from May 19-21, to learn the business of football and get a jumpstart on their endorsement careers.

One of the rookies selected for that event was Chiefs second round pick Skyy Moore.

The event was held in person after being virtual the past two years. Former Chiefs invited to the event include Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cornell Powell.

The players are primarily chosen by Panini America based on marketability, college performance, position and draft status.

A majority of the players in the event play offense as only four defensive draftees were selected.

Moore, along with the other rookies got to do a jersey reveal presented by Fanatics along with an action and studio shoot for Panini trading cards.

It will be intriguing to see what the Chiefs new wide receiver does in the new-look offense with Patrick Mahomes.

