Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill activated from COVID list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Hill was placed on the list Tuesday, including 12 other Chiefs players this week.

Tight end Travis Kelce still has a shot to clear protocols before Sunday’s game.

Blake Bell, Chris Jones, and Charvarius Ward have been removed from the list and are expected to be active against the Steelers.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.