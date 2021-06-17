Chiefs wrap up mandatory 3 day mini-camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and safety Tyrann Mathieu shared their thoughts on the team’s progress as the Chiefs wrapped up mandatory minicamp Thursday.

You can watch a replay of their comments in the video player.

The three-day camp was mandatory for players, but three members of the organization didn’t show. Kyle Long wasn’t there after suffering a knee injury last week. Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin and safety Armani Watts were also no-shows. It’s not known why Rankin and Watts weren’t at minicamp.