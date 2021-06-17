Chiefs wrap up mandatory 3 day mini-camp

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and safety Tyrann Mathieu shared their thoughts on the team’s progress as the Chiefs wrapped up mandatory minicamp Thursday.

You can watch a replay of their comments in the video player.

The three-day camp was mandatory for players, but three members of the organization didn’t show. Kyle Long wasn’t there after suffering a knee injury last week. Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin and safety Armani Watts were also no-shows. It’s not known why Rankin and Watts weren’t at minicamp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News