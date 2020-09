10 people from Chiefs home opener quarantine after fan tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten fans who were at the Chiefs home opener on September 10 have been told to quarantine after someone tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Kansas City Health Department.

“The health department’s disease investigation team quickly activated and reached out through many channels to identify and then contact the ten people who had close contact with the individual,” the department stated.

The positive test came from someone watching the game from a box seat. Their test came the day after the game.

The health department stated that the fans were informed immediately and were cooperating.

The Chiefs got the go-ahead from the Kansas City Health Department to allow 100% capacity in suites, with one exception. Those fans must first submit negative coronavirus tests within 72 hours of the game.

“For that one rare person that might miss that window and turn positive, we will then know everybody that was in the window so that we can do quick contact tracing and stop the outbreak,” Archer said the day before the game.

The mask policy still applies inside the suites as they do everywhere else in the stadium.

“I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere,” Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City health director, said in the statement. “While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it.”

The Chiefs have released the following statement regarding the positive test:

As the City of Kansas City Health Department has reported, a guest who attended Thursday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium has presented positive for COVID-19. We have worked in close cooperation with Dr. Rex Archer and the Kansas City Health Department to provide all of the relevant information available. The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual’s party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates. This process allowed the team to identify the other guests sitting with this individual, the service staff with whom this individual may have come in contact with, as well as any other ticket holders near this person at the time of entry into the stadium. Within hours of being notified, the Chiefs were able to pinpoint the names of the other members of the party as well as detailed information about the path and location of entry, and this information was provided to the Health Department. The tracing capabilities at the stadium allow the extension of communication to learn more about the guest’s activity the days leading up to and after the game Thursday night. The individual and the individual’s group were seated in the lower level of the stadium. By design, the stadium’s COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium. All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium. Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective. We appreciate the professionalism and diligence of the Health Department and will continue to support its efforts in this matter and throughout the season. The Kansas City Chiefs