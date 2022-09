KANSAS CITY, Mo.— It’s been a great week for the Chiefs superstar QB, as he gets to celebrate his birthday just a few days after their big win against division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

In honor of Patrick Mahomes 27th birthday, his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, is asking people to donate to their charity.

All donations made will go towards 15 and the Mahomies literacy program for children called READ FOR 15.

If you want to make a donation, you can click here.