15 and the Mahomies Foundation awarding $250,000 in new grants to 15 local charities

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Thursday it was announced that the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will provide $250,000 in the form of 15 grants to 15 charitable organizations from the Greater Kansas City area through its signature program, 15 for 15.

This annual program supports 15 youth initiatives that focus on education, the arts, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs, social justice and more.

The organizations listed below are being recognized for improving the lives of children and families in the Greater Kansas City area. The 2020 15 for 15 grant recipients include:

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City Children’s Mercy Kansas City City Year Kansas City Emmanuel Family & Child Development Center Lead To Read KC Literacy KC Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas Phoenix Families Restoration House KC Special Olympics Missouri The Hope Center Turn The Page KC Upper Room United Inner City Services Variety Children’s Charity Of Greater Kansas City

“The work these charities are doing in the community deserves recognition and support,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “While we are not able to celebrate their impact in-person this year, I salute their commitment to helping others.”

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has already provided over $1,000,000 in direct grants and program support since its inception on April 1, 2019.