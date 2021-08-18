15 area youth football programs receive grants from 15 and the Mahomies

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, front, passes the ball during drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” have awarded grants to 15 Kansas City area youth football programs.

In partnership with USA Football, the programs will receive $2,000 grants from BSN sports, the country’s largest team sports equipment and apparel distributor.

“We are pleased to stand with the 15 And The Mahomies Foundation as well as our friends at BSN to serve children who love to play our sport across Chiefs Country,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said. “Patrick’s personal involvement and financial support of these youth football programs underscore his leadership and integrity on and off of the field.”

Recipients

Cass County Junior Athletic Association – Belton, Mo.

Columbia Youth Football League – Columbia, Mo.

Grain Valley Sports League – Grain Valley, Mo.

Greater Kansas City YMCA – Prairie Village, Kan.

GT Elite KC – Belton, Mo.

KC Werewolves Football Club, Inc. – Kansas City, Mo.

Leavenworth Youth Football Association – Leavenworth, Kan.

Lee’s Summit Football Association – Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Missouri Wolverines Youth Organization Inc. – Kansas City, Mo.

Northland Phantoms – Kansas City, Mo.

Parkville Vikings Youth Football and Cheer – Parkville, Mo.

Pierce City Mighty Mite Football – Pierce City, Mo.

South Suburban Junior Football Association – Kansas City, Mo.

University Academy – Kansas City, Mo.

Y.E.R.P. Dark Knights Football Organization – Kansas City, Mo.

The programs were selected based on need, merit and commitment to coaching education. The 15 programs are a tribute to Mahomes’ jersey number.