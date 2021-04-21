2021 NFL schedule will be released on May 12

NEW YORK — The National Football League has announced that the full schedule for the 2021 season will be released on May 12.
In February, the Kansas City Chiefs announced who their opponents would be for the upcoming season:
Home
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers***
Away
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Football Team
Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans
Since then, the league approved the addition of one more game to the regular season, bringing the total to 17 for the Chiefs, which means they added a home game versus the Green Bay Packers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to play the first game of the season as they celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs.
As the offseason continues, teams and fans will now turn their attention to the 2021 NFL Draft which will begin on April 29.
The full schedule release will take place on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CST on May 12.