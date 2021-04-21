2021 NFL schedule will be released on May 12

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK — The National Football League has announced that the full schedule for the 2021 season will be released on May 12.

Our schedule drops on May 12! pic.twitter.com/YmTKXmnS5O — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 21, 2021

In February, the Kansas City Chiefs announced who their opponents would be for the upcoming season:

Home

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers***

Away

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

The actual schedule will be announced later this year, but here's a look at the home and away opponents for the 2021 season.https://t.co/MN1ZiFRMzL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 16, 2021

Since then, the league approved the addition of one more game to the regular season, bringing the total to 17 for the Chiefs, which means they added a home game versus the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to play the first game of the season as they celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs.

As the offseason continues, teams and fans will now turn their attention to the 2021 NFL Draft which will begin on April 29.

Get ready for the biggest season ever. The 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on May 12th.



📺: NFL Schedule Release '21 presented by Verizon on @NFLNetwork Wednesday, May 12th at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/PnhtS3V0dd — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2021

The full schedule release will take place on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CST on May 12.