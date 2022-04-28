LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday night, and FOX4 is covering all developments with teams in Las Vegas and Kansas City. Rob Collins and Russell Colburn are at the draft in Las Vegas, and Harold Kuntz is at Arrowhead Stadium for a Kansas City Chiefs watch party.

Watch this page for special livestreaming coverage starting at about 6:45 p.m., when FOX4’s sports team and special guests will discuss draft developments, analyze any moves the Chiefs make, and talk about what the team’s rivals are doing in the midst of a particularly busy offseason, especially in the AFC West.

The Chiefs carry two first round picks into Thursday, the 29th and 30th overall selections, but that could change with a trade.

In addition to the livestream in the video player, follow along with FOX4’s PJ Green who will be reporting relevant developments as they happen.

We also expect to hear from coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach on Thursday night after the Chiefs make their selections, with full coverage in our newscasts and on fox4kc.com.