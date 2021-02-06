A 3-0 final score? Nobody wants to see Super Bowl like that

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) receives the ball from center Ryan Jensen (66) during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. “It didn’t take too long, really,” Jensen said of building a rapport with Brady. “We both kind of have a fiery spirit and, you know, I think that has helped us quite a bit, getting to know each other and knowing what we’re about.” (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was one other time when this year’s Super Bowl teams, the Chiefs and Buccaneers, closed out the season in Tampa.

The NFL and football fans around the world can only hope Sunday’s showdown turns out better than that one.

Fans of the NFL Films’ Football Follies will recognize the footage from the Chiefs-Bucs game played on the last weekend of the 1979 regular season.

A torrential rainstorm hit Tampa Stadium, flooding the field and the stairwells in the stands, and leading to a comedy of errors and some virtually unwatchable football.

The totals: seven fumbles, seven turnovers, four first downs for the Chiefs, one 7-yard loss by Bucs kicker Neil O’Donoghue, who tried, unsuccessfully, to scoop up a bad snap and run for a first down.

O’Donoghue made up for it. His 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the winner.

Final: Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 0.

Some Bucs celebrated in the slop at midfield as though they’d won the Super Bowl.

In fact, they had clinched the NFC Central title for the franchise’s first playoff berth — only two short seasons after ending a record streak of 26 straight losses over the team’s first two years.

Note: There is rain in the forecast for Sunday, but the weather is expected to clear before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.