A lot of eyes on rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in first Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a lot of love for the Chiefs’ returning players, those Super Bowl Champions. But there are a lot of eyes on the new players — especially rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The last time the first-round draft pick played in a game, it was the college National Championship. The Louisiana State running back knows what it’s like to be a champion.

But this week, he admitted he that he can’t shout out his nerves until after he gets the ball in his hands.

“Ultimately my first snap, I’m going to be nervous. That’s just what it is,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That goes to show that I’m a human, and this is my first NFL game. I really don’t know what to expect.

“Twenty-two percent of the fans are going to be there, so it’s not going to be a full stadium. Everything is kind of up in the air for everybody.”

Edwards-Helaire is the starting running back for Week One with another former LSU Tiger, Darrel Williams, as his backup. Damien Williams, a key running back on last year’s offense, opted out of this season due to the pandemic.